Jacob deGrom’s Arm Injury Scare Serves As A Reminder Of The Fragile Nature Of His Historic Run
The New York City area has no shortage of must-see sporting events as a post-pandemic world begins to feel tangible. The Islanders are trying to close out Nassau Coliseum — for the second time — by reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 37 years. It only seemed that long since the Knicks won a playoff game, but the reaction after their lone victory in a first-round series against the Hawks — for the record, their first playoff win in a mere eight years — proved a third Knicks championship would unleash the biggest sporting party in the history of the Big Apple.www.forbes.com