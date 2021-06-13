Jacob deGrom’s Arm Injury Scare Serves As A Reminder Of The Fragile Nature Of His Historic Run

Jacob deGrom was examined by Mets doctors today and the medical exam revealed “no issues,” according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. deGrom exited yesterday’s 6-3 victory over the Cubs early after three perfect innings due to right shoulder soreness. He has had a couple of minor issues this season, spending a short stint on the injured list due to side tightness and leaving his previous start against the Padres after just 80 pitches due to right flexor tendonitis. Each time these issues were revealed to be minor and medical tests revealed no major problems. deGrom and the Mets are hoping that’s the case again this time; deGrom looked visibly frustrated in his postgame press conference last night, saying, “This is getting old. I want to be out there competing.” He also revealed that he did not feel the soreness in his pregame routine or during the game any time prior to the third inning, but since it persisted throughout the third inning, he departed the game down the tunnel and into the Mets’ clubhouse.