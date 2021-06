Jennifer Lopez held onto hope after she split from Ben Affleck in 2004. 17 years since the superstars rocked the world as Bennifer, a source close to Page Six has admitted that Lopez, 51, has always held a special place in her heart for Affleck, 48, after their publicized breakup. "Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away,” an insider told the celebrity gossip outlet. “She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement."