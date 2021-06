Harry Kane does not consider himself 'undroppable' for England and expects Gareth Southgate to rotate his squad over the course of Euro 2020.The England captain started and came close to scoring in Sunday's 1-0 group stage win over Croatia but failed to find the net before being substituted on 82 minutes.Kane is regarded the first name on Southgate's teamsheet by many but comes into the tournament on the back of a long, hard season at Tottenham and is facing competition from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.When asked whether he considers himself a certain starter, Kane told ITV Sport: "You will have to...