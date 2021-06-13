Cancel
PFF Tabs Colts' No. 1 Overall Pick As Best In PFF Era

By Josh Carney
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 10 days ago

For 15 years, Pro Football Focus has graded the NFL, from draft selections to in-game action. Now, with 15 drafts under their belts, PFF went back and determined the best and worst draft picks at each draft slot in the first round.

Unsurprisingly, the Indianapolis Colts' selection of Andrew Luck at No. 1 overall in 2012 is PFF's best top selection in its history.

Coming out of Stanford, Luck was viewed as a "can't miss" prospect at the QB position, providing the Colts with a seamless transition from Peyton Manning to the next face of the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154drn_0aSlnUhT00

In six seasons with the Colts, Luck showed just how great he could be, putting himself on a Hall of Fame trajectory, throwing for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions, but injuries derailed the QB's career, forcing him into early retirement.

Despite the early retirement, PFF has Luck's selection as far and away the best in the era dating back to 2006.

There have been a lot of “good” players taken at No. 1 overall since 2006, but perhaps none qualify as a sure-fire Hall of Famer. Of them, Luck reached the highest sustained peak, recording overall grades of 90.4 and 91.2 in his final two seasons before retiring after multiple injuries. There’s a good chance that Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence, all of whom were taken No. 1 overall in recent years, could be changing this in time.

It's a shame Luck's career came to such a dramatic close due to poor roster management around him and a lack of overall investment in the offensive line.

If the Colts would have taken the necessary steps under then-General Manager Ryan Grigson to invest in protecting Luck, the elite-level QB could still be around trying to lead the Colts to a Super Bowl title year after year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SArK_0aSlnUhT00
© Matt Kryger/IndyStar

Have thoughts on the selection of Andrew Luck as the best No. 1 overall pick in PFF history? Drop a line in the comments section below!

