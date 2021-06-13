Barcelona dumped Garcia Pimienta over results, budget

Barcelona have announced that Sergi Barjuan will serve as interim manager of their first team while the club seek a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.Blaugrana legend Xavi Hernandez is expected to eventually take charge of his former club, having impressed with Al Sadd in Qatar since 2017, accumulating seven trophies.Barjuan was previously in charge of the “B” team and guided his side to 11th in Segunda Division B Group 2.The 49-year-old has previous experience in charge of Recreativo de Huelva, Almeria, Mallorca, as well as almost two years in China with Hangzhou Greentown in 2017.Barjuan temporarily replaces Koeman, a...
