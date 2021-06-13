Notre Dame Baseball Loses Super Regional Opener to Mississippi State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Baseball team opened the Super Regional against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, being done in by errors and dropping the opener 9-8. Notre Dame opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, with Carter Putz at the plate to single home Spencer Myers. Mississippi State hit a home run in the bottom of the inning to tie the the game at one. In the top of the second inning Brooks Coetzee hit a solo home run to give Notre Dame back the lead 2-1.www.onefootdown.com