Psychiatrist glad tennis star spoke out

Mental health is a field in which professionals from various disciplines practice to address the complex and overlapping needs of the whole person. While differences in training and emphasis exist, similarities in scope for treatment can create confusion regarding which roles are needed with which issues or concerns. The four main categories of mental health professionals include counselors, social workers, psychologists, and psychiatrists. The complexity and variety of these roles map along with the reality of the complexity of the whole person. As people made in the image of God, our functioning includes biology/physical, spirit/spiritual, mind/emotion, and social/relational. Because of the interacting four parts, each mental health discipline focuses more on one than the others, with the interaction of the four creating overlaps between the fields. At creation, God created us in perfect relationship with Him, designed to represent Him to the world as a conduit of His love. We were also created in perfect relationships with one another, “naked and unashamed” (Genesis 2:25). We were created to work with the product of our work and the provision of the garden sustaining us without degradation or death (Genesis 1:27-30). Living in dependence on God and His provisions allowed us to live without deception toward others or in our own perceptions.