Psychiatrist glad tennis star spoke out

By HELEN ADAMS MUSC Catalyst News
SCNow
 10 days ago

Psychiatrist Thomas Uhde has treated celebrity actors, athletes and business executives for the kind of social anxiety and depression that tennis star Naomi Osaka suffers from. “As long as they’re in their professional role, they’re fine. But you take them out of that context, they may have extraordinary difficulty interacting...

scnow.com
