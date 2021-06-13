Cancel
UFC 263 results: Leon Edwards survives late scare to earn decision over Nate Diaz

By Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got a extra-rare non-title and non-main event five-rounder on the UFC 263 main card when the promotions’ #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, took a unanimous decision over the ever-popular Nate Diaz. The first-four frames were all Edwards as he was landing crippling leg kicks and getting the takedowns — but Diaz would have his moment in the fifth round. Edwards was rocked late in the fight by a Stockton slap to left cross, but he managed to hang on, make it out of the round, and pick up the victory. This makes 10 fights in a row without rating defeat for Leon, and if he doesn’t get a title shot soon, then he just might become the Tony Ferguson of 170-pounds.

www.bloodyelbow.com
