Fans behaving badly

What is the quietest place you have ever been? What is the darkest place you have ever been? Whenever I take my scouts on a caving trip I usually take a moment to let them get some distance away from me. Then I turn out my headlamp. It is so dark I can’t see my hand in front of my face. It is so quiet each sound has its own magnificence. A single drop of water, when it is the only sound you hear, is distinctive and beautiful as it echoes through the cave. And then there is the sheer silence until another sound can be heard. Perfect silence is a rare experience in our world of noise. It is a really good place to hear the voice of God.