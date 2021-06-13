UFC 263 results: Brandon Moreno subs Deiveson Figueiredo to become flyweight champion

The co-main event for UFC 263 was the setting for an instant flyweight title rematch that saw the challenger, Brandon Moreno, submit the champ, Deiveson Figueiredo, in the third round to become the new 125-pound king. Moreno had a lights out performance. He dominated Fig everywhere. He dropped him with a jab, he out-wrestled him, and then finished him off with a sweet RNC. Moreno is the first Mexican born fighter to become a UFC champion, and did so by going 5-0-2 in his last seven matches. The amount of emotion pouring out of Brandon was surely felt, and the UFC now has a new king in the flyweight castle.