UFC 263 results: Muhammad decisions Maia, Craig breaks Hill’s arm

By Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC 263 PPV main card is in progress, and the company’s #12 ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad, just took a unanimous decision over the #9 ranked, legend Demian Maia. Muhammad showed off stellar takedown defense, refusing to allow Maia to get him down to the ground and keep him there. In open space, it was Muhammad who was landing the quality strikes that aided him in earning the unanimous nod. Belal is actually unbeaten in his last six bouts, which should set him up for another big name fight next time around.

www.bloodyelbow.com
