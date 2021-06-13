Third-generation driver Trevor Sneva keeping family tradition alive at seventh annual Edsol Sneva Memorial at Stateline Speedway
Trevor Sneva chased the Indy car dream, an earnest attempt at emulating the storied careers of his Indianapolis 500-winning uncle and contender father. He made the move to Indiana’s foremost city hoping to catch on to the pro circuit, where Spokane native Tom Sneva won the 1983 Indy 500 and was also the first to hit the 200 mph barrier at the iconic track.www.spokesman.com