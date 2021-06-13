Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Third-generation driver Trevor Sneva keeping family tradition alive at seventh annual Edsol Sneva Memorial at Stateline Speedway

By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Sneva chased the Indy car dream, an earnest attempt at emulating the storied careers of his Indianapolis 500-winning uncle and contender father. He made the move to Indiana’s foremost city hoping to catch on to the pro circuit, where Spokane native Tom Sneva won the 1983 Indy 500 and was also the first to hit the 200 mph barrier at the iconic track.

www.spokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
State
Arizona State
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy Car#Indy 500#Stateline#Family Tradition#Race Car#Edsol Sneva Memorial#Speedway#Clark High School#Sneva Racing#The Inland Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.