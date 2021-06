My kids and I were listening to some modern music lately when my 13-year-old sprinted to her phone to try to skip to the next song. I asked her what she was doing as she stopped playing “Without You” by The Kid LAROI. She said she wanted to skip the song because she knew the song had swear words in it, and she wanted to “protect” me from it. She didn’t want me to hear the F-bomb in terms of “(expletive) all of your reasons, I lost my (expletive), you know I didn’t mean it.”