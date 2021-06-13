Analysis: Utah Jazz drop Game 3 to LA Clippers in rough night on both ends of the court

The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers will tip off the last NBA conference semifinal playoff series on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The top seed in the Western Conference, the Jazz enter the series having not played since last Wednesday when they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the first round. The Clippers, on the other hand, were the last team to advance to the second round when they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their series on Sunday.