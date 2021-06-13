Cancel
Analysis: Utah Jazz drop Game 3 to LA Clippers in rough night on both ends of the court

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 10 days ago
The Utah Jazz lost Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, 132-106, to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at Staples Center in L.A. Let’s start this one with a silver lining — despite the loss, the Jazz will go into Game 4 on Monday with a 2-1 series lead. They are still in a good position, but there’s a lot to be worried about. We’re going to look at the most worrying stuff first, tonight.

