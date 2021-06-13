Mostly sunny start Sunday, then clouding up with chance of rain, t-storms
High pressure over the Northern Great Plains brings drier conditions to the U.P. atmosphere overnight and into Sunday morning, though lingering moisture in the eastern counties can produce patchy fog conditions until midmorning. Overall, a mostly sunny start U.P. wide until a developing clipper system from the Canadian Prairies approaches the Western Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. This will bring scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the region into the evening.