Mostly sunny start Sunday, then clouding up with chance of rain, t-storms

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure over the Northern Great Plains brings drier conditions to the U.P. atmosphere overnight and into Sunday morning, though lingering moisture in the eastern counties can produce patchy fog conditions until midmorning. Overall, a mostly sunny start U.P. wide until a developing clipper system from the Canadian Prairies approaches the Western Upper Peninsula Sunday afternoon. This will bring scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the region into the evening.

