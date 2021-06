French Grand Prix rider Michel Palun has passed away on 17 June 2021. He was 48 years old. Dressprod posted the news of Palun's passing. Palun found his life comfort and passion in horses. He has worked at a series of equestrian centres across France, including at CHIAP, the equestrian center of Carnoux, the equestrian club of Villeneuve Loubet, the stables of Christian Forlini, and at the yard La Finca, before going independent in 2015 in Annemasse, France.