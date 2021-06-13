The 2021 GMC Canyon Is the Only Midsize Truck That Keeps You Cool in More Ways Than 1

There are a lot of people who need a pickup, but not a monster truck. For those, the 2021 GMC Canyon offers the utility of a truck in a comfortable package that won’t assault the wallet at the pumps. Starting at $26,800, the 2021 Canyon brings 308 horsepower with 369 pound-feet of torque to offer up to 7,700 pounds of towing. It gets up to 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. It has a cargo volume of 49.9 cubic feet in a 74-inch-long bed, and it can carry up to five passengers comfortably.