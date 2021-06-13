Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 2021 GMC Canyon Is the Only Midsize Truck That Keeps You Cool in More Ways Than 1

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are some features that you can only find in luxury vehicles or in some top-trim economy vehicles. With midsize trucks exploding in popularity, pickups like the 2021 GMC Canyon are beginning to incorporate more of those luxuries thanks to advances in automotive technology. One of those rare luxuries offered in the new Canyon is ventilated front seats for both the driver and front passenger.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gmc Canyon#Consumer Reports#Hermes#Greek#Gmc#Mercedes Benz#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Edmunds#Chevy#Cr#Toyota#Denali#Halogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carsdevoenaples.com

Which GMC Truck Is Right for You?

If you’re looking for a stylish pickup truck with superb capability and high-tech features, GMC has a range of versatile options. Whether you use your truck for day-to-day work, as a family hauler, or for heading off-road, GMC offers vehicles with awesome hauling and towing capacities. Each truck model is available in a variety of trim levels, including the off-road specialist AT4 and the luxurious Denali. The AT4 comes standard with four-wheel drive, which is optional for other models.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra Refresh To Inspire 2023 GMC Canyon Interior

Earlier this week, GM Authority brought you the very first spy shots of the upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon, with one of those photos showing a glimpse of the interior. Though the sub-optimal angle of the photo colluded with the interior camouflage to (seemingly) prevent us from getting a really good look at the overhauled midsize pickup’s interior, we still got a healthy glimpse of the center stack.
Carsgmauthority.com

Next-Gen, 2023 GMC Canyon Spied For The First Time

Just last month, GM Authority brought you the very first spy shots of the upcoming, next-generation Chevy Colorado. Now, our spies have captured a prototype of the Colorado’s corporate cousin – the 2023 GMC Canyon – for the very first time as it was undergoing testing. Much like the Colorado...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The GMC Canyon Somehow Manages to Be Even Less Popular Than the Honda Ridgeline

According to 2020 and 2021 sales numbers, the GMC Canyon is somehow less popular than the unpopular Honda Ridgeline. GMC Canyon sales stats show 25,191 units sold in 2020 and only 7,144 through Q2 2021, GoodCarBadCar reports. Conversely, sales figures for the Honda Ridgeline reveal it sold 32,168 units in 2020 and 17,177 through Q2 2021, according to GoodCarBadCar.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This is the Cheapest New 2021 Pickup Truck You Can Buy

When the 2022 Ford Maverick comes out it will change the dynamic of pickup trucks. That’s because it comes in the base form at under $20,000 including destination charges. But what about now? The Maverick won’t be out until later in 2022. What’s the cheapest new pickup you can buy right now? That would be the Toyota Tacoma.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Chevy Colorado Is Dominating the Toyota Tacoma

We have to give it up for the 2021 Chevy Colorado! It currently outranks the 2021 Toyota Tacoma. As the Chevrolet Colorado climbs the ranks, it feels like an underdog, but it has earned its current position. But why does it rank ahead of the Toyota Tacoma?. The 2021 Chevy...
Colorado StatePosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Fails to Live up to Its Twin – the Chevy Colorado ZR2

There is a battle raging for supremacy among off-road-oriented midsize pickup trucks between entries from Jeep, Toyota, Ford, and General Motors. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon offers a well-rounded truck based on the ever-capable Jeep Wrangler platform. The impressive Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro reigned supreme for a few years but may be losing ground to its competition. The Ford Ranger Tremor is a truck designed to climb to the top and be king of the hill. But it is hard to find a rivalry that compares to the competition between the Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon, at least in their base-model form.
CarsJalopnik

Pickup Trucks Keep Getting Bigger, More Dangerous

Jalopnik has written about the danger of growing pickup trucks for a while now, but yet another in-depth report from Consumer Reports has highlighted the dangers of our eternally-growing pickup trucks. CR measured front visibility for 15 new full-sized and heavy-duty trucks and found that some trucks could have blind...
Buying Carstrucks.com

The Best Five Mid-Sized Pickup Trucks for Towing

Trucks.com took a look at which midsize pickup truck had the most towing capacity and discovered that the Chevrolet Colorado with a diesel turbocharged engine is at the top of the class. When looking at the specifications for each pickup, Trucks.com ranked them by how well they met the requirements...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Best American Trucks According to Consumer Reports

Say you’re shopping for a new truck but want one from a traditional U.S. brand. Which new pickup is the best to go with? Well, according to Consumer Reports (CR), you’ve got two options worth considering. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, which is the best American compact truck, or the 2021 Ram 1500, which CR says is, hands down the best American truck. Let’s find out what makes these American trucks so great.
Buying CarsMount Vernon News

Four smaller pickups to check out in 2021

There are a lot of people who need a pickup, but not a monster truck. For those, the 2021 GMC Canyon offers the utility of a truck in a comfortable package that won’t assault the wallet at the pumps. Starting at $26,800, the 2021 Canyon brings 308 horsepower with 369 pound-feet of torque to offer up to 7,700 pounds of towing. It gets up to 17 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway. It has a cargo volume of 49.9 cubic feet in a 74-inch-long bed, and it can carry up to five passengers comfortably.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Honda Ridgeline Review: Why It May Just Be the Perfect Truck for You

The Honda Ridgeline gets some flak from truck traditionalists, but it's a tremendously capable rig. Unibody pickup trucks are having something of a moment. The 2022 Ford Maverick garnered tons of attention earlier this month and the hype around the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has been years in the making. For me at least, driving the unibody truck everyone knows and loves to hate—the 2021 Honda Ridgeline—reaffirmed that Americans need to rethink their truck priorities a bit.
Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra HD Denali Reaches Full Production Again

Production of the GMC Sierra HD Denali has returned to full capacity, GM Authority has learned. Previously, production of the GMC Sierra HD Denali was constrained to 54 percent of the usual dealer allocation due to supplier issues. The constrained production numbers were originally believed to be in place through August, however, full production of the GMC Sierra HD Denali is now back.
CarsPosted by
Axios

Your hands-free car drives way more politely than you

Assisted-driving features are supposed to make cars safer and relieve some of the monotony of driving, but if your robot sidekick's driving style doesn't match your own, it could lead to unexpected dangers. The big picture: Reliable, fully driverless cars are still a long way off. Until then, motorists will...
Buying Carsaudacy.com

Auto NSider | 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 4WD Crew Cab

Sure…I want a truck…just like everybody else, right?. And perhaps I’m the President of a one-member club, but I want my truck to do truck-stuff and still fit into my garage. Well welcome to GMC’s mid-sized answer…the Canyon. Able to tow up to 7,700 lbs….carry bikes or jet skis in...