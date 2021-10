On Saturday at 4:30 PM PT on ESPNU and KNBR Radio, Stanford football will take on the Washington State Cougars up in Pullman, Washington. Stanford comes in at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 as well.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO