Fans are still waiting to know the release date of Netflix’s most popular drama show, Julie and the Phantoms Season 2. So, we have some hot updates. Helmed by Kenny Ortega, Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 landed on Netflix in September 2020. With an engaging storyline, catchy music tracks, and dominant characters, it instantly turned out to a fan favorite. Season 1 was a massive hit on Netflix with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93%. Julie and the Phantom is one of the best binge-worthy series, and the fans are looking for the latest updates on its sequel. So, will the showrunners bring another exciting season? Here is everything we know.