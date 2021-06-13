Islands of allure: Amateur photographer enjoys sharing his aerial views

A longtime visitor to the Thousand Islands has given those visits a new dimension as he reaches for the sky with a hobby he discovered five years ago. In doing so, Timothy J. Hodge of Rochester is soaring in the shadows of the late renowned Canadian aerial photographer Ian R. Coristine, who died in February of 2020 at the age of 71. Mr. Coristine, a pilot, shot his photos of the Thousand Islands from a helicopter. Mr. Hodge uses a drone. His photos, taken at 400 feet or below, are drawing more fans along the river. His Instagram page, 1000islandpics, has more than 8,000 followers. The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce used one of his shots of Boldt Castle for the cover image of its latest Activity & Visitor Guide.