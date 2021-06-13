RB’s Callahan wins record-setting pole vault duel, San Pasqual’s Miller takes home four titles
Only rarely do results equal expectations. In the CIF San Diego Section Division I track championships Saturday at Del Norte High, they exceeded them. Rancho Bernardo’s Ashley Callahan and Del Norte’s Allison Leigh had battled all year in the pole vault but nothing like this time as Callahan soared a section record 14-feet, 6-inches, a mark that is second in the state and third in the nation.www.sandiegouniontribune.com