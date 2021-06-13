WISD’s bookmobile making its summer rounds

Eager grandparents and parents walked their children to the Wedgeworth Elementary bus stop last Thursday to step inside the Waxahachie ISD bookmobile. The highly anticipated library-on-wheels houses two built-in bookshelves packed with children’s favorites. Distributed around the van is a box full of chapter books and “older grade fiction,” while a white fold-out table holds colorful picture books for younger readers. Staffers set up in folded chairs to greet the oncoming children. Several families walked up to the van, enthusiastic to explore books for summer reading.