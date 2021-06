He meets Bakugo and All Might after the tournament. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 12 is airing Saturday. The joint training arc is over and the anime is ready to unleash a new arc. After the training, Deku emerges as a confident student but he still wants more information about the Black Whip from All Might. In "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 12 (or Episode 100), it is likely that Deku is going to think about how he can control the mysterious powers of One For All.