SQZBX Brewery & Pizza | Pizza, Salad, Sandwiches & More! - FeastMode! Hot Springs
Located on Ouachita Avenue just off of Historic Downtown Hot Springs is SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint! Owners Zac & Cheryl proudly restored this historic building and carefully crafted a delicious menu from the freshest basic ingredients. Today, we’re going to watch their incredible kitchen staff create pizzas, salads, sandwiches and more! And what pairs perfectly with these delicious pies? Beer, of course! Especially, locally-brewed craft beer like the delicious selection you'll find created at SQZBX! Let's check it out!hotsprings.org