If Panther fans were looking for a good scary movie to indulge in on Halloween eve, they didn’t have to look further than watch the FIU (1-7, 0-4) offensive performance in Huntington on Saturday afternoon. As has been the theme throughout the Panthers’ season, their inability to stay out of third-and-long situations quickly doomed any chance of an upset of favored Marshall (5-3, 3-1) in front of an announced 18,466 that had no issues braving the intermittent rain and chilly temps — in large part due to the play of the Herd.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO