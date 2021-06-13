UFC 263 results: Brandon Moreno routs Deiveson Figueiredo, wins Flyweight title with a choke
The pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 263, which took place tonight (Sat., June 12, 2021) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., featured Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, running it back with No. 1-seeded contender, Brandon Moreno. The dynamic duo hoped to settle the score once and for all following their thrilling “Fight of the Year” in 2020 that ended in a dreaded “majority draw.”www.mmamania.com