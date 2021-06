Robert Whittaker was not impressed by Israel Adesanya’s victory over Marvin Vettori. UFC 263.. Adesanya After losing his first career, he returned to the Octagon after losing his decision to Jan Blawowic to win a light heavyweight title at UFC 259. As he entered the battle with Vettori on UFC 263, many wanted to know how the middleweight champion would react to his first career. loss. He won the 50-45 battle on all three judges’ scorecards, so he came to dominate the battle.