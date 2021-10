The powers conferred on companies by law to carry on or undertake any business or activity, do any act, or enter into any transaction is generally a decision-making power. The decision-making regarding management and operation, investment, recruitment, profit-sharing among others requires individuals or bodies to act on behalf of the company. The Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), specific industry legislations, or the registered constitution of a company may mandate individuals or bodies to act on behalf of a company – as a company is an artificial person and cannot act by itself.

