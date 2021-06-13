Buzz Lightyear

After a recent video from Pedro Pascal, Star Wars fans are asking is Mando S3 filming or not? Whilst, this is a tricky one lets discuss the evidence so far. Normally when the star of a show says they have not yet shot Mando S3, then that would be it. However, I don’t think it is in this case. You can find my coverage of the Pascal statement below in the related section. In that I asked the question of whether this was still accurate because it did not match with what I had heard.