Buzz Lightyear
‘You’ve got a friend in me’ - the words that many of us still remember ushered in the theme song of Toy Story, the magical tale of friendship and wonder!. Beast Kingdom’s ‘Master Craft’ series is the epitome of high-end statue manufacturing, and what better way to celebrate high-end craftsmanship than to bring to life two of the most celebrated friends in animation history, than with Buzz Lightyear and Woody! With an individually numbered base, the Toy Story Master Craft series of loving high-end statues are ready to take over a desk near you!www.sideshow.com