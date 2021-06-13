Masterpiece Rapunzel Tower

KunD!’s recently released short film/visual accompaniment to his ‘O Solemn Night: The Pvrple Tapes’ EP is a powerful and visually striking project that casts the journey of the soul through dark times into the spotlight. With help from co-director Gaea, KunD! paints a vibrant picture of his perseverance through mental and emotional struggles in a way that allows the viewer to connect on a personal level. The film, at just under 13 minutes, will strike nostalgia into the heart of any viewer who was alive to see the 90’s as it is littered with artifacts from that time, a cassette tape-playing boombox, a home camcorder, and more. The shots reflect the title as the Pvrple aesthetic is common throughout the length of the piece. KunD!’s EP in and of itself is a brilliant expression of emotion and energy and the short film accompaniment is a beautiful and endearing addition to the project. Today we speak with KunD! about the film and how it came to be.