2B (YoRHa No.2 Type B) Deluxe

sideshow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoRHa No. 2 Type B, also known as 2B, from NieR: Automata has now joined the Play Arts Kai action figure line!. The textures on 2B’s hair and clothing exude a sense of luxury. Every fine detail and proportion have been recreated carefully and faithfully when crafting this masterpiece. This...

www.sideshow.com
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Blade & Soul Teases Their 14th Class - A Dual Blade Wielder

In a short video depicting a new dual-blade wielding character for Blade & Soul, NC Soft has officially announced the upcoming release of their 14th class. Apart from the inclusion of dual blades, not much else was detailed in the video, but some information has been divulged on the on the official Blade & Soul website as part of the Revival update.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights — Guides and features hub

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has you playing as a White Priestess who’s just a child. As Lily, you’ll need to learn the true nature of the Blight. You may also purify the spirits of the damned, allowing you to obtain their powers and skills. The game emphasizes Metroidvania...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Download & Install Size

Mario Golf: Super Rush drives its way onto Switch, bringing a new Golf Adventure ‘story mode’ and a new take on the classic sport in Speed Golf where everyone tees off at the same time and rushes to finish the hole first. There’s plenty of content to keep your putting for birdies for days on end, and includes a roster of some familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom. If you’re wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush download and install size is, here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamespsu.com

Bright Memory Infinite Is Still A Stunner In New Gameplay Trailer

FYQD Studio‘s Bright Memory Infinite has looked impressive ever since we saw it last Spring, but the latest trailer for the game is one of the best yet. This new trailer is just over a minute long and focuses mostly on the thrills of combat with your weapons, sword, and traversal abilities. There is not much more we can see that we haven’t already but the game looks genuinely incredible and it is hard to believe this comes from one developer.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

The Magnificient Trufflepigs Review

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is an indie story-heavy adventure game, developed by Thunkd and published by AMC. It launched June 2nd, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and PC. As soon as you begin the game, a few things are very apparent. It is incredibly beautiful. You play on an abandoned countryside farm in a fictional rural town called Stanning. The site is being sold to new owners, and it’s your last chance to explore the decades-old site till it’s likely destroyed. You spend all of your time traveling around various fields, using a metal detector to hunt for possible treasure. Every day during the week Adam checks out a new section with your metal detector. The fields are green, full of plants, and have lots of little details sprinkled everywhere. The skies are blue, there is a lovely breeze, and calm music instantly creates a relaxing atmosphere. Every time you find something in the ground it’s a little exciting to see what you get even if it’s mostly junk.
Video GamesIGN

Scarlet Nexus is Not Getting a Physical Release in India

Bandai Namco's upcoming anime-styled RPG Scarlet Nexus is not getting an official release in India. Bandai Namco's Indian distributor, E-xpress Interactive, isn't bringing physical copies of the game to the country, as is evidenced by the lack of a store listing for Scarlet Nexus on Games The Shop. Those who...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Preload & Unlock Times

It’s been seven long years since we last received a new entry in the Mario Golf series, but the wait is finally over. Mario Golf: Super Rush comes to Switch bringing with it some classic Mushroom Kingdom-style golfing action, as well as some fresh takes on the sport, too. With a roster packed with iconic characters… and King Bob-Omb, players are sure to find a character they’re happy taking round the vibrant and colorful courses in the game. If you just can’t wait to begin playing, you may be wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush preload and unlock times are.
Video Gamespsu.com

PS5 And PS4 Indie Salt And Sacrifice Debuts 10 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage

Ska Studios has debuted 10 minutes of Salt And Sacrifice gameplay footage after the game was revealed during Summer Games Fest. The gameplay footage focuses on a section of the game where a “newly forged Marked Inquisitor” hunts down “a deadly Pyromancer”, set in the Ashbourne Village. With more monsters roaming around than you can count and combat focused around the Paladin, one of eight starting classes that will be available in the game. The chunk is a nice look at what we can expect when it releases in 2022.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Rise of the Underworlds trailer announces the next Runeterra set

The final expansion for the Empires of the Ascended set has been announced for Legends of Runeterra. A Rise of the Underworlds trailer recently released, announcing it as the third expansion. This set follows Empires of the Ascended and Guardians of the Ancient, which brought the Shurima region to the game. This expansion will contain 40 new cards, including three new champions and new cosmetics. Two of those champions we can see in the animated launch trailer, Ekko and Pyke. It will also bring a new keyword to the game, Lurk.
Video Gamesfollowthistrendingworld.com

Updated sales of games from the NieR series

We keep the NieR series deep in our hearts, where some of our members have been honoring it since the original work. However, we fully understand that the first part could pass many players relatively reliably "under the radar", when these people can correct the situation thanks to this year's remaster/remake NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Oh My, Lost Judgment Will Feature A Playable SEGA Master System

If you're well versed in the world of Yakuza and its spin-offs, playing classic games will come as no shock. Each game has come packed with arcades full of playable machines, and they're always a joy to dive into. But it looks like Lost Judgment is taking it one step further. Along with the arcades to check out, players will also have a playable SEGA Master System back at their home to sit on the sofa and enjoy to their heart's content.
Video Gameshandheldplayers.com

Horizon Chase Turbo PS Vita Review Impressions + Gameplay

Release date: June 18, 2021. Price: $39.99. Thanks to Eastasiasoft and Qubyte Interactive, one of the best racing games made its way to the PS Vita. Developed by Aquiris, Horizon Chase Turbo is inspired by 80s and 90s classics such as Lotus Turbo Espirit Challenge and Out Run. Horizon Chase...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Attempts To Make A Pirate-Style Mod

The Red Dead Redemption franchise is a massive one and fans worldwide have enjoyed the narrative and incredibly detailed world crafted up from the Rockstar studios. This game was first mocked by fans feeling that Red Dead Redemption couldn’t match the hype and success of Grand Theft Auto. Instead, it would be a subpar project, but after the game’s initial release, things changed. Fans enjoyed this rough and rugged outlaw world we were tossed into.
Video GamesGamespot

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Will Release August 24, Preorders Open Now

Developer Cold Iron Studios has revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will launch on August 24. The game is now available for preorder as well. The upcoming co-op shooter was originally revealed as Aliens: Fireteam. The "Elite" has been tacked on to the game's title, revealed alongside the official release date. Why the name change? Don't know, but GameSpot has reached out to ask if there's a reason.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Scarlet Nexus’ Offers Pulsating Action Gameplay In A Sublime, Futuristic Dystopia

I've been following Scarlet Nexus for a while. In previews, I found myself drawn in by the frenetic look of its gameplay, the monstrous-yet-alluring enemy design, and a star quality I couldn't quite put my finger on. Well, I'm delighted to say the game is even more enticing when played. Combat and the in-game world would both feel right at home in a PlatinumGames title, which is about as big a compliment as I can give (I mention my love for Platinum here). Honestly, it seems we have something very special on our hands here.
Video Gamespanthernow.com

Bandai Namco’s E3 Recap

Bandai Namco’s showcase on the last day of E3 focused on its upcoming video game release named House of Ashes. House of Ashes is a part of the Dark Pictures anthology series and is set to launch on Oct. 22nd, 2021. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Thymesia' Gameplay Trailer Shows Fast 'Sekiro'-Style Combat

"Thymesia" features a mix of "Bloodborne" and "Sekiro's" combat mechanics. The game's combat is fast and lethal with an emphasis on stringing combos. "Thymesia" uses a power system that summons spectral weapons for players to use. An official game trailer for the upcoming fast-paced action “Souls”-like game “Thymesia” was recently...