Regional rivals: Beavers, Patriots to duel for state tourney berth

Atticus Goodson of Independence (left) adjusts his uniform after arriving safely at third base while Bluefield third baseman Ryker Brown (right) wears an expression of visible disappointment during the second regular season meeting between the two teams at Bowen Field, in Bluefield. At the time, Independence and Bluefield were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class AA in the state, respectively. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — The Independence High School baseball team has beaten Bluefield twice this spring in highly-publicized regular season encounters.

For the Beavers to make this year’s Class AA state tournament field, they’re going to have to pay the Patriots back — in full.

Bluefield (24-3) will travel to Coal City on Monday to play Independence (21-3) in the first game of the best-of-three Class AA, Region 3 series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Independence head baseball coach Scott Cuthbert, who is taking his team to their seventh regional appearance under his tutelage, doesn’t assume that past results are predictive of future gains.

“Bluefield’s a really good team. All three pitchers we’ve seen are very capable of keeping you down. The first game could’ve gone either way. The second game, their pitcher struggled starting out the gate. It’s always hard when that happens and it can happen to anybody at any time,” said Cuthbert.

“It’s going to be a tough series, I believe,” he said.

The second game is slated to be played at Bowen Field in Bluefield on Tuesday, also at 6 p.m. If a third game is required, the action will return to Coal City in a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday.

“They have a really good team and we have, too. We have to play top-notch baseball to beat them twice. It’s a difficult task, but it can be done, I think,” said Bluefield head baseball coach Jimmy Redmond, whose team didn’t get to play their tune-up game with St. Albans but put in a good week of practice.

In the first regular season meeting between the two squads at Coal City, the Patriots collected a 4-1 win over a Beavers squad that had previously yet been beaten.

Losing pitcher Carson Deeb pitched a winnable game that outing. Of the four runs he allowed, only one was earned. Atticus Goodson, Carson Brown, Clay Basham and Caleb Daniels touched Deeb with a hit apiece. Deeb whiffed nine and walked three.

Basham, in his turn, confined the Beavers to three hits — singles by Gavin Lail, Bryson Redmond and Caleb Fuller. He allowed one earned run, striking out eight while walking three.

In the rematch at Bowen Field, Independence arrived as the top-ranked team in Metro Sports Class AA Power Rankings. The Beavers entered ranked second. Neither team intended to show the other pitching they’d seen before.

The Patriots roughed up starter Kerry Collins from the outset, scoring four runs in the first inning, adding two runs in the second and left the Beavers chasing them for the remaining five frames. Ryker Brown inherited loaded bags in the second inning. Hunter Schoolcraft and Tanner Sipes pitched for Indy. The balance of the game was a slugfest for both, but the 12-6 final score roughly reflected the lead Independence seized in the first and second inning.

Good pitching and good hitting have been consistent for the Beavers this year. Getting the defense to the same level of consistency — particularly against stellar opponents like Independence — has been a priority for Redmond this year.

“Both games, we made some boo-boos early in the game. Hopefully, if those don’t happen we’re right there in it. We’ve been working hard to correct those defensive mistakes,” said Redmond. “We’ve worked hard this week on some things. I think we need to be a little more disciplined at the plate. The last couple of times, I think we chased a lot of pitches.”

Elsewhere across the state, Class AA regional clashes are brewing for Monday. In Class AA, Region 1, Frankfort (12-10) will be taking on North Marion (17-8); in Class AA, Region 2, Phillip Barbour (19-9) is squaring up with Herbert Hoover (18-12) and in Class AA, Region 4, Logan (22-5) will settle up with Point Pleasant (20-8).

Bluefield hasn’t found itself in this kind of exalted company since 2006. This has certainly been a season to remember for Redmond. And a team to remember.

“We have a good record and I like these guys. When you’re around each other a lot, it’s like a family taking a long vacation together,” said Redmond.

“I think this is a close-knit bunch. It’s kind of like a family ... brother sometimes pick on each other. But at the end of the day we’re all kind of like brothers,” he said.

Class AAA Region III

Independence (21-3) vs. Bluefield (24-3)

Game 1, Monday at Coal City, 6 p.m.

BLUEFIELD BEAVERS

Pitching Leaders

Carson Deeb (6-1), 1.37 ERA, 41.0 IP, 62K, 18 BB

Kerry Collins (7-2), 2.80 ERA, 40.0 IP, 58 K, 17 BB

Ryker Brown (7-0), 1.21 ERA, 40.2 IP, 69 K, 14 BB

Offensive Leaders

Brandon Wiley .388 BAV, 3-HR, 3-2B, 46 R, 40 SB, 26 RBI

Bryson Redmond .462 BAV, 5-2B, 3-3B, 41 R, 25 RBI

Carson Deeb .443 BAV, 2-HR, 12-2B, 4-3B, 41 R, 33 RBI

Hunter Harmon .517 BAV, 10-2B, 3-3B, 35 R, 44 RBI

Kerry Collins. .365 BAV, 2-HR, 7-23, 3-3B, 34 R, 34 RBI

Gavin Lail .341 BAV, 2-HR, 4-2B, 1-3B, 31 R, 30 RBI

Ryker Brown .380 BAV, 25-2B, 1-3B, 29 RBI

Caleb Fuller .342 BAV, 1-2B, 1-3B, 12 RBI

Davis Rockness .179 BAV. 1-2B, 12 R, 6 RBI

INDEPENDENCE PATRIOTS

Pitching Leaders

Atticus Goodson (5-3), 2.03 ERA, 20.2 IP, 38 K, 7 BB

Clay Basham (5-1), 1.29 ERA, 32.1 IP, 47 K, 21 BB

Hunter Schoolcraft (6-1), 36.2 IP, 42 K, 12 BB

Tanner Sipes (3-1), 25.2 IP, 2.18 ERA, 40 K, 10 BB

Offensive Leaders

Andy Lester .385 BAV, 4-2B, 13 R, 26 RBI

Atticus Goodson .409 BAV, 4-HR, 4-2B, 1-3B, 43 R, 17 RBI

Caleb Daniels .372 BAV, 1-HR, 4-2B, 1-3B, 2 R, 17 RBI

Carson Brown .304 BAV, 1-HR, 9-2B, 2-3B, 27 R, 21 RBI

Clay Basham .571 BAV, 1-HR, 9-2B, 2-3B, 32 R, 50 RBI

Elijah Farrington .448 BAV, 7-2B, 28 R, 15 RBI

Michael McKinney .446 BAV, 4-HR, 7-2B, 1-3B, 36 R, 33 RBI

Hunter Schoolcraft .371 BAV, 6-2B, 7 R, 22 RBI