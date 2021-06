New University of Arizona research finds that the target asteroid of NASA’s Psyche mission may not be as metallic or dense as previously predicted. The widely studied metallic asteroid known as 16 Psyche was long thought to be the exposed iron core of a small planet that failed to form during the earliest days of the solar system. But new University of Arizona-led research suggests that the asteroid might not be as metallic or dense as once thought, and hints at a much different origin story.