Oakland, CA

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 13-19

By Chuck Barney East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON’T MISS: “Blindspotting” — Inspired by the acclaimed 2018 indie film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, this new dramedy follows Ashley (“Hamilton” alum Jasmine Cephas Jones), whose life in Oakland, Calif., is thrown into disarray when Miles (Casal), her longtime partner and father of their 6-year-old son, is jailed on a drug charge. The ordeal forces her to reluctantly move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and his intense half-sister (Jaylen Barron). (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz).

