Bag of Rice Project #310 -A visit to Love family

The Racha has always stood strong as one of our absolute favourite resorts in Phuket and definitely on our top recommendations for families looking for a luxurious tropical holiday. We couldn’t believe that within a 40 minute boat journey you are whisked away into another world where the waters are crystal clear and full of sea life and the scenery is unparalleled. On our second stay at The Racha we couldn’t resist choosing their luxurious two bedroom pool villa again. The sprawling space is ideal for those travelling with children, incorporating a grand master bedroom, cozy second bedroom, and relaxing lounge area and outdoor terrace. The highlight is the stunning private infinity pool where you can enter right from your king size bed. The staff at The Racha are always unfailingly accommodating, going out of their way to ensure you are having an unforgettable trip. We love spending time in the palm tree surrounded main pool and being steps from the picturesque white sand beach. If you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion make sure to book the one of a kind Ultimate Dining Experience during your stay. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a decadent menu under the stars and mark your special occasion in a way that’s only possible at The Racha. Whenever our kids are craving amazing snorkelling opportunities, postcard worthy beach, and amazing pool villas The Racha comes first to mind as ticking every box.