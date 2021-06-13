Cancel
Nashville, TN

Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Perform on Grand Ole Opry Together for First Time

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. –– The Grand Ole Opry welcomed award-winning singer/songwriter Rhett Akins and multi-platinum selling artist Thomas Rhett for performances in front of a sold-out audience tonight. It was the first-time father and son played the Opry on the same evening and the first time they took the Opry stage to perform together. Their performances along with Tracy Lawrence aired as part of Opry Live on the Circle Network.

