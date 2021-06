I am once again asking for the Yankees to bounce off of rock bottom. A few times this year they’ve seemed to brush the bottom only to keep sinking, so hopefully, last night’s win over the Twins saw them get things back on an upward trajectory. Today’s matchup represents about as big of a mismatch as can be found, with Gerrit Cole squaring off against Randy Dobnak. If the Yankees can’t pick this one up, well, it might be best to not finish off that thought.