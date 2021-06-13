Where to find England vs. Croatia on US TV and streaming

England welcomed 22,500 fans to Wembley Stadium for their opening match of Euro 2020 against Croatia on Sunday.The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test. Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app. Uefa is hoping the permitted crowd, currently a quarter of the stadium’s 90,000 capacity, will be increased before the final on 11 July.Follow England vs Croatia LIVEThe Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019. Read More Section of England fans defy pleas not to boo players taking the knee at WembleyEngland fans boo taking of the knee before first Euro 2020 game against CroatiaEngland vs Croatia team news: Kieran Trippier starts at left back in Euro 2020 surprise