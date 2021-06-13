Cancel
Worcester routs Mets, stretch winning streak to five

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 10 days ago

The Worcester Red Sox (22-13) took the early lead for the fourth time in five games, and a scoreless tie lasted just three pitches in an 11-2 victory over the host Syracuse Mets (21-11) that extended Worcester’s winning streak to five. Jarren Duran took a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for his second homer in three games. Two innings later, Worcester extended its lead on Michael Chavis’s third homer of the series. The three-run job made it a 4-0 lead and marked the team’s 51st homer of the season. In the fourth, Jonathan Arauz walked and Chris Herrmann doubled to put two in scoring position. Jack Lopez blooped a single to center to score Arauz, and after a pair of strikeouts, Herrmann scampered home on a wild pitch. Through four, the WooSox led 6-0 on six hits, three of which were for extra bases . . . Third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run bloop double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-21) to a 4-2 win over the host Portland Sea Dogs (20-15). The teams played even through eight innings, with the offense limited to sacrifice flies from Otto Lopez in the fifth and Joey Meneses in the sixth.

