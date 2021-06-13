Cancel
Holland, MI

Letter: Push hard to recycle what you can

Holland Sentinel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, the City of Holland began its new recycling program, moving from the yellow bags to utilizing the EcoCarts®. I want to thank the people of Holland for embracing this change and your participation in the new program. I hear stories of you filling your bins and recycling more than ever before. My family and I have been filling ours with empty, clean and dry recyclables as well. The new carts have made the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

NYC Democratic mayoral primary to proceed to ranked-choice counting after no candidate wins majority outright, CNN projects

(CNN) — The New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner will be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation, CNN projected on Tuesday night. But the question that will dominate the coming process is much simpler: Can Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who raced out to a lead after an initial count of early and primary day in-person voting, hold on to his advantage?
ChinaFOXBusiness

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper says 'goodbye' this week

Hong Kong's last pro-democracy newspaper, The Apple Daily, is printing its final edition Thursday. The last edition comes after Hong Kong police raided the newspaper said police raided offices last week, arresting five editors and executives who are still awaiting their release and freezing $2.3 million in assets linked to the outlet.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
UEFAPosted by
The Hill

UEFA defends decision to deny request for rainbow lights at soccer stadium

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) defended its decision to deny the request for a rainbow lights display at a German soccer stadium to celebrate Pride Month. In a statement, UEFA said they fully support the wearing of LGBT rainbow colors, adding that their decision to deny Munich’s council request wasn’t “political”.
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.