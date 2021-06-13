Letter: Push hard to recycle what you can

A few weeks ago, the City of Holland began its new recycling program, moving from the yellow bags to utilizing the EcoCarts®. I want to thank the people of Holland for embracing this change and your participation in the new program. I hear stories of you filling your bins and recycling more than ever before. My family and I have been filling ours with empty, clean and dry recyclables as well. The new carts have made the right thing to do the easy thing to do.