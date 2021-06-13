Muncy (oblique) to IL in latest blow for Dodgers
First baseman Max Muncy is going on the Los Angeles Dodgers' injured list with a right oblique muscle strain. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley on Saturday night to take the roster spot of Muncy, who left Friday's game in the second inning with the defending World Series champions' latest significant injury woe. Muncy hit his 14th homer of the season in the first inning of the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but was replaced by Albert Pujols shortly afterward.www.dailydodgers.com