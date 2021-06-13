Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Muncy on Dodgers’ injured list with right oblique strain

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncy hit his 14th homer of the season in the first inning of the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but was replaced by Albert Pujols shortly afterward. Muncy is batting . with 33 RBIs in 60 games this season for Los Angeles.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Injured List#Oblique#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: The Truth About MLB’s Foreign Substance Crackdown, Max Muncy Talks How it Will Change Baseball

In just a week since MLB informed teams it would be cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances to gain a competitive advantage over hitters, we’ve already seen dramatic dips in spin rates across the league. We discuss if the MLB’s crackdown will help or hurt the Dodgers and if enforcing the rules will solve the league’s problems with historically inept offenses. Plus, Max Muncy on how big of an impact the MLB crackdown on sticky stuff will have on hitters.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to the Lineup After Injury Scare

The Dodgers will head into Pittsburgh tonight with their good lineup back. Los Angeles had to pivot over the final 2 days in Atlanta after Max Muncy injured his ankle on Friday. The potential All-Star was removed from the game and did not play on Saturday or Sunday. The good...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Back in lineup at first base

Muncy (ankle) will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Just as manager Dave Roberts suggested would be the case, Muncy will return to the starting nine for the series finale after the Dodgers elected to hold the 30-year-old out of action for Wednesday's 2-1 win to receive some extra maintenance for his sore right ankle. Though Muncy is expected to fill a regular role moving forward, he still has yet to regain full lateral mobility due to the ankle issue, so the Dodgers will likely limit him to playing first base for the time being. Muncy previously made 15 starts at second base this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Yoshi Tsutsugo ‘Disappointed’ by Injured List Stint

When the Dodgers looked for a spot on the active roster for the return of pitcher Tony Gonsolin, the numbers said they didn’t need to look far. In 25 at-bats with LA, utility man Yoshi Tsutsugo was batting .120 with 12 strikeouts. It made sense at the time when the...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Homers in first inning, then exits

Muncy exited Friday's game against the Rangers after apparently re-aggravating his right ankle, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning and was replaced by Albert Pujols for the top of the second inning. It's unclear how serious the injury is and the team has not yet confirmed the location of the injury.
MLBnumberfire.com

Max Muncy (ankle) on first base for Dodgers' matinee

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What It Means:. Muncy was held out of Wednesday's lineup to receive additional maintenance for a sore ankle. He has been held out of...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Sitting, as expected

Muncy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Muncy battled a sprained ankle over the weekend, but he returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 5-3 win and went 2-for-5 with an RBI. While Muncy didn't experience a setback during the contest, manager Dave Roberts noted that he planned to give the veteran a maintenance day Wednesday. Muncy will presumably check back into the starting nine for Thursday's series finale.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Pirates Game Preview: Austin Barnes, Max Muncy In Lineup

Both games thus far between the Dodgers and Pirates have been delayed due to inclement weather. If and when action on Wednesday begins, Julio Urias looks to add to a team-best eight wins this season. He enters with a 3.48 ERA and is looking to build on holding the Atlanta Braves to just one run over five innings his last time out.
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers' Max Muncy resting on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Muncy will receive the night off after Albert Pujols was announced as Saturday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 143 batted balls this season, Muncy has produced a 16.1% barrel rate...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Muncy leaves game after one inning with right side tightness

Max Muncy left Friday night's game against the Rangers after just one inning, with right side tightness. Muncy hit a two-run home run in the first inning against Mike Foltynewicz to open the scoring in a six-run frame in which the Dodgers sent 10 batters to the plate. Muncy's spot was on deck when the inning ended, but Albert Pujols had a helmet on and was holding a bat on the steps of the dugout.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injuries: Max Muncy Removed From Rangers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux to storm out to a 6-0 lead against Mike Foltynewicz and the Texas Rangers in the first inning of Friday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium. Muncy’s spot in the order nearly came up a second...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: What’s level of concern with Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger injuries?

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the filed under the supervision of manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and trainer during the fifth inning after an injury against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium on June 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Return to injured list possible

Bellinger (hamstring) isn't expected to return before Wednesday and could wind up returning to the injured list, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. Bellinger missed most of April and May with a broken fibula and had been back in action for less than two weeks when he was pulled from Friday's game against the Rangers due to tightness in his left hamstring. The Dodgers previously expressed optimism that he'd return Sunday, but he hasn't made the desired progress and will be at minimum three days behind that schedule. Whether or not he lands on the injured list will depend on his progress over the next day or two.