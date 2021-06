Intense focus has gotten Worcester’s Stephen Nedoroscik to the brink of an Olympic berth, which is fitting for a gymnast with unmistakable eyewear. Unlike Nedoroscik’s competitors at this week’s US Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics, he will only appear on one apparatus during the entire meet. While all-arounders compete at six apparatuses, Nedoroscik is a pommel horse specialist. The event that most male gymnasts despise is his calling card.