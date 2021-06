But 21.4 Million More Seats Removed From June to September Inventory. Rather like a fully laden A340, if you can remember them, global capacity continues to climb slowly with another 1.5 million seats added compared to the previous week, a 2% improvement. We are now at 72.4 million seats a week and although that sounds a lot, we remain at around one-third pre-pandemic levels and nearly 38% below the capacity on offer in the same week of 2019. We still have some way to go but a recovery does seem underway, and it is becoming increasingly easy to spot the markets that are failing to show any real signs of recovery.