Alejandro Papu Gomez scored for Argentina in their 1-0 win vs. Paraguay. Argentina are qualified to the knockout round of the Copa America following the 1-0 win and are now unbeaten in 16 matches. Lionel Messi with a lovely dribble and pass in to Di Maria as he played a great through ball in to Papu Gomez who dinked the ball over the goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead.