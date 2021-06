Many of the teen stars of the '90s are burned into our brains from rewatching our favorite films over and over. But if you saw them now, decades later, would you recognize them? Leelee Sobieski starred in a string of memorable movies in the '90s and early 2000s, including Never Been Kissed, The Glass House, and Deep Impact, before quitting Hollywood for good. Now 38 and going by her married name, Leelee Kimmel, the ex-actor has found a completely new creative outlet and is also enjoying being a mom. Read on to learn why Sobieski left acting behind, and see what she looks like now.