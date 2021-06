Yesterday, word broke that Manchester City had made their first real move in attempting to buy the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The story broke via Fabrizio Romano and was instantly run through the ringer by other writers. Alasdair Gold almost immediately threw cold water on it, saying no official bid had been received. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle: City have probably kicked the tires, so to speak, just to see where Daniel Levy’s interest actually piques.