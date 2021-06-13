Bethlehem-Center High School graduates 75
Bethelhem-Center High School held its graduation for 75 seniors on Wednesday, June 8. Valedictorian was Jessica Ann-Marie Samol and salutatorian was Nathan Daniel Kalamaras. Samol, who is the daughter of James and Tammy Samol of Richeyville, plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of the varsity volleyball team, national honor society, Leo Club, The Future Is Mine, Spanish Club, STEAM team, Concert Band, Science club and was a student director with the Drama Cub.