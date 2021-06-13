Bethlehem-Center High School graduates 75

I plan to attend Rice University and double major in neuroscience and economics. My dad is a physician and all my life I have looked up to him as a doctor, so I would like to follow in his footsteps and pursue medicine. One of my main goals in life is to serve my community and help those around me and working in the medical field would give me this opportunity. I am also interested in the business world. Double majoring in economics would allow me to explore my interests in business along with my pre-med plans, and ultimately learn more about where they meet and come together.