Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European stocks extend gains for sixth straight sessions

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had closed out the session mostly in the black and extended their six-session-long winning run, boosted up by a growing investors’ bet that most Central Banks would remain accommodative despite a sharp spike in inflation indicators, while a steep gain in mining stocks amid a soaring raw materials’ prices alongside a rebound in travel and tourism stocks had supported regional indices.

www.financial-world.org
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Frankfurt#Eurozone#Central Banks#European Central Bank#Ecb#Pan European#Stoxx#French#Ftse Mib#Mib Ftse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks finish higher ahead of testimony from Fed's Powell

European shares finished mostly higher on Tuesday and at their best levels of the session, helped by positive comments from the European Central Bank chief and the continuing advance on Wall Street. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was ahead 0.37% to 456.90, alongside a rise of 0.29% on the German Dax...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling a "Top Pick" with BNP Paribas, Forecast 1.20+ Against the Euro

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1586-1.1609. More information on securing specialist rates, here. BNP Paribas have named the British Pound their "idiosyncratic top pick" in a regular quarterly economic and strategic briefing, saying the UK's economy is likely to outperform its peers and allow the Bank of England to raise interest rates in August 2022.
Businesswcn247.com

Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after the Federal Reserve chairman said U.S. inflation is likely to be temporary. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced, while Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to near last week's all-time high after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the burst of U.S. inflation is in areas that are suffering lack of supplies. Powell said inflation, which hit 5% over a year earlier in May, is likely to subside. That reduces the likelihood the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus to cool price rises.
Marketsrock947.com

Bitcoin sees sixth straight week of outflows -CoinShares

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin investment products and funds posted their sixth consecutive week of outflows, according to data on Monday from digital asset manager CoinShares as a crackdown in China spooked investors. Last week, bitcoin outflows totaled $89 million. For the year, bitcoin outflows hit $487 million, or 1.6%...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Higher

(RTTNews) - After opening on a weak note and struggling to hold gains after a fairly good recovery, European markets managed to close higher on Monday. Sentiment turned a bit positive after the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde raid the bank will continue to support the economy by continuing with its accommodative monetary policy.
StocksThe Daily Star

Banks, miners lead European shares to two-week low

A slide in bank and mining stocks led European shares to a two-week low on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprisingly hawkish stance on monetary policy last week, while Morrisons surged 31 per cent on hopes of a bidding war to buy out the UK grocer. The pan-European STOXX...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 90 points or 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,530-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls to 9-month low, broader market rebounds

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Taiwan stocks eye best day in 3 weeks * Indonesia stocks set to snap 4-day losing streak * Investors await speech from Fed chief Jerome Powell By Harish Sridharan June 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit a near nine-month low on Tuesday, extending losses for a seventh straight session, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent hawkish turn continued to weigh on the currency. Equity markets across Asia tracked a global overnight rebound on Wall Street, as market participants turned their attention to economic growth. The baht, which has come under pressure along with its regional peers after the Fed last week indicated earlier than expected policy tightening, dipped to its lowest since Sept. 30, 2020. "The baht's recent weakening is largely due to the U.S. Fed's recent hawkish pivot, likely exacerbated by Thailand's already weak economic fundamentals due to the virus situation," said Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist at ANZ Research. While strict entry requirements and quarantine measures initially helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control, the curbs saw revenue from its key tourism sector plummet. Investors are also awaiting a Bank of Thailand meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at a record low, but likely cut its economic growth outlook. Several other currencies in the region benefitted from a weaker U.S. dollar, however, as investors looked ahead to a testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. "We are keeping a lookout for if Fed officials will attempt to reassure markets that the Fed is not about to start a tightening cycle pre-emptively," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank. "However if there is none...and instead more hawkish talk, then USD rise could weigh on AxJs (Asia except Japan)." Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week, snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.5% even as the country's total coronavirus cases passed the two million mark. Stocks in the Philippines and South Korea rose 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, while Thai shares eyed their best session in nearly two weeks. Equities in Taiwan were on course to notch their best session in more than three weeks, a day after the island forecast strong demand for tech goods amid a sustained need for telecommuting products during worldwide lockdowns. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67% ** Top loser on the Singapore STI was Venture Corporation Ltd, down 2.72% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 7.40 basis points at 6.637%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.12 -6.51 <.N2 2.90 5.02 25> China.
Stocks24newshd.tv

US and European stocks rebound; bitcoin slumps

US and European stocks rebounded Monday, coming off losses fuelled by the US interest rate outlook, while bitcoin sank on news of a Chinese crackdown. Wall Street pushed higher in late morning trading, with the Dow jumping 1.5 percent after the blue-chip index turned in last week its worst performance since October by tumbling 3.4 percent.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares rise as recovery optimism lifts banks, miners

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 22 (Reuters) - European shares crept toward record highs on Tuesday as optimism around a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed fears of global central banks tightening monetary policies sooner than expected.
Stocksmacaubusiness.com

Asian markets track Wall St rally as Fed taper concerns ease

Most Asian markets rebounded Tuesday from the previous day’s sell-off as concerns about the pace of expected Federal Reserve monetary tightening eased, while oil prices pushed to new two-year highs above $75 on demand optimism. Regional investors were sent scurrying Monday as they contemplated the US central bank’s latest projections...
StocksBarron's

Japanese Stocks Surge to Pace Recovery in Global Markets

What goes down comes right back up, at least in Japanese stocks, as the leading index registered its strongest one-day gain in two months, right after its worst single-day drop in four months. The Nikkei 225 closed 3.1% higher on Tuesday, following Monday’s 3.3% nosedive. The volatile swings left the...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Major Mideast bourses end lower as Saudi underperforms; Qatar gains

On Sunday, a basket of major Mideast bourses had wrapped up the session in a downbeat tenure with Saudi leading the tally of losses, however, Qatari bourse closed out the seesaw session higher on financials’ gains. In factuality, despite more than 1.1 per cent increase in crude oil futures’ prices last week, a key catalyst for Gulf investors’ morale, major Gulf bourses opened up the day in red inks with Saudi falling as much as 0.3 per cent amid weakness in financial stocks, while as the day progressed, a bearish protuberance became more prominent as Saudi Arabia had reported a 3 per cent contraction in gross outputs over the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 falls to month’s lows as US and Asian markets decline, Sensex almost 500 points down

London’s FTSE 100 fell sharply on Friday to the lowest levels in almost a month as heavyweight financial and commodity-linked stocks declined, following the sell-off triggered by US Federal Reserve’s decision this week. The blue-chip index fell by 136 points or 1.9 per cent at 7,017, way below the pre-pandemic levels it attained this week. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also crashed almost one per cent. Meanwhile, data coming out of the UK also showed retail sales fell in May, following the reopening of restaurants as pandemic restrictions were lifted. At the currency market, the US dollar surged to a 10-week...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

European stocks reverse earlier losses in data quiet session

European stocks have reversed earlier losses and US futures are pushing higher as investors shrug off last week’s concerns over a more hawkish Fed. Bond yields are mixed across the curve with the 10-year Treasury drifting lower on speculation that Fed tightening monetary policy will bring inflationary pressures back under control. This is helping risk appetite, which is once again returning to the market.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, U.S. yields recoup some losses; dollar falls

* Benchmark 10-year treasury yields below recent mid-point range. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were higher on Monday and global stocks advanced in choppy trade after hitting a four-week low earlier in the session, with investors still digesting last week’s surprise hawkish shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve.