Bloomsburg, PA

Racing to return tonight to Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

By Steve Williams For The Daily Item
Daily Item
 10 days ago

For the first time in 34 years, the sound of racing engines will blanket the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds tonight. “We got the track finished Wednesday,” Fairgrounds grandstand manager Brian Waworski said. “They sifted and laid the clay. Track maintenance director Steve Paige got training on how to prepare the track to get ready for Sunday. The lights are up, and the flag stand was completed Tuesday, the infield scoring tower on Wednesday.”

